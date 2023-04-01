5
Menu
News

Your contribution to Ghana’s development enormous – Bawumia hails Methodist Church

Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Bawumia123567 Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has praised the Methodist Church for not only building the religious and spiritual lives of Ghanaians but contributing immensely to the economic, social and educational development of the country.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church in the Ashanti Region, he acknowledged the role of the Church in the country's development, while urging them to do much more.

“The Methodist Church Ghana plays an invaluable role in nation building. It is one of the major churches in Ghana which has contributed its fair share in education, agriculture, health, employment, and the propagation of the Gospel.

I must acknowledge that the Methodist Church of Ghana’s contributions to national and socio-economic transformation have been enormous.

By national development, I am not only referring to the physical infrastructural contributions such as Educational Institutions, Hospitals etc, he said.

He added that his Muslim father permitted him when he was a child to partake in the activities of the church due to the transformational potential of the church

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha