Your contributions have been judiciously used - Appiatse Support Fund Committee to donors

Work is progressing well on the facilities

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Appiatse Support Fund Committee has assured Ghanaians and all donors of the fund that they should be rest assured for their contributions are being put to good use by the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team.

"The Fund so far has been approving money for this work and receiving progress reports while interacting with the Implementation Team but today we decided to visit the site and witness for ourselves what the monies are being used for and I must say we are really impressed and satisfied with the work and we would like to assure Ghanaians and all donors that their monies are being put to good use."



Giving this assurance on behalf of the Chairman and Members of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee Dr. Rev. Joyce Aryee, Dr. Mrs. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, a member of the Committee and Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, said that the Committee, having taken a tour of the reconstruction site, is highly satisfied and impressed with the work done so far.



She gave this assurance when some of the Committee members paid a working visit to Appiatse on Thursday, 23rd March, 2023 to among others inspect the progress of work on the reconstruction of the model green community.



As a Community Development



Analyst, Dr. Tsiboe-Darko noted that she can appreciate the effort and work that has been put into the reconstruction and in the upgrading of the existing structures which she believes is the first point of call, as far as improving the livelihoods of a community is concerned. "In the hierarchy of needs, shelter is very important and so providing shelter for individuals speaks volumes about how you have improved their standard of living" She added.



She also expressed joy and satisfaction over the social cohesion that has been maintained in the construction of the community so much so that neighbors can still have that bond they are used to even in their newly-found community.

Dr. Antionette Tsiboe-Darko applauded the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team Chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the promised government made to restore the lives and livelihoods of the people of Appiatse is almost a dream come true.



She also thanked the contractors for their daily effort in ensuring that regardless of the many challenges, they still push through to get the work progressing and the care and concern attached to their work, are worth commending.



Mr. Sulemana Koney, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and member of the Committee, in a remark, hoped that the work progression from henceforth will go faster than before to meet set targets and also to prevent the rains from distracting the beauty of their work. This he said will motivate people to give more even for the second phase of the project.



Dr. Koney sounded a loud thank you to all who have donated so far to the Fund, while adding a voice of appeal for more funds from all and sundry, adding that "the work is not done until it is completely done".



On behalf of his people, Nana Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and member of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee appreciated the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Contractors for their efforts and hoped that soon the work will be done for his people to have good homes to return to.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, Mr. Isaac Dasmani who joined the team on the tour also gave a brief saying that his Municipality has already started registering the structures with their rightful owners to ensure easily identified when the entire construction is completed.

The team as part of their tour met with the project contractors on site and applauded them for the good work done while urging them to double up their efforts before the rains set in.



The contractors on their part appealed to the Appiatse Support Fund Committee for an advance payment to help speed up their work as requested and most importantly get the building roofed before the May-June rains.



The team also made a whistle stop at the Odumase Temporary settlement, the site housing the indigenes of Appiatse temporarily, to check up on their well-being and welfare.



Also with the team on the tour were Mrs. Josephine Baddoo, Administrator of the Support Fund Committee, Mr. Robert Gyamfi, member of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team and Manager for Stakeholder Communications and Community Engagements at FGR, a Mining company in Bogoso and Mr. Walter Semordzie, the Site Manager with the Project Consultants for the project who briefed the team on the tour.