Your demonstration of competency unprecedented, we give you a 100% support - Racecourse women to Ken Agyapong

National Campaign Manager for Kennedy Agyapong presenting the bulb to the market women

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Some traders at the Kumasi Racecourse have pledged their unflinching support for Kennedy Agyapong on his presidential bid.

According to most of these traders who were mainly market women, Kennedy Agyapong's demonstration of statesmanship, hard work, honesty, commitment, and loyalty clearly indicates that he is the right man for the NPP flagbearership and Ghana's president in general.



Their songs of praise for the honourable member follow the fulfilment of a promise he made to donate street bulbs to them a few days ago. Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who recently visited the Racecourse market pledged to give them bulbs and fix their roads, thus after the women had appealed to him to support them with such needs which had become a pressing challenge.



Presenting the bulbs on behalf of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the national campaign team for his presidential bid represented him.



Mr Kwame Owusu, National Campaign Manager speaking on behalf of the team said, the presentation was done in fulfilment of the honourable member's pledge he made to the market women about two weeks ago after their appeal. According to him, the 200 bulbs donated to the market women were going to have an addition be the need.



He further revealed that the fixing of roads within some parts of Racecourse which was another request made by the market women was the next agenda to be considered.

"As I speak with you now, the honourable member has travelled out of the country and when he comes back, he will surely make sure the road is fixed to ensure the progress of our market women. They earlier told Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that lack of lights within the market mostly made the vulnerable women victims of robbery attacks, especially when night falls.



They also pleaded with him to fix their roads which they said mostly become dusty during the dry season and severe muddy during the rainy season. Kennedy is known for non-failure on his promise, he is surely going to do the rest which is the road".



He said the previous visit to the place by the honorable member was only meant to outdoor his intention to contest in the flagbearership race when nominations are open.



100 boxes comprising 200 bulbs of street lights were presented to the market women through the Bantama Sub-Metro.



Some key members who joined the team during the presentation include Hon Elizabeth Agyemang, former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Kwame Owusu, National Campaign Manager for Kennedy Agyapong, Hon Robert Yaw Amankwah, Former Ashanti Regional Campaign Chairman of the NPP, Ohemeng Ian Moore, Aid to the national campaign manager and a host of many others.

Nana Yaa Foriwaa, queenmother of the yam sellers association who officially spoke on behalf of the market women thanked honourable Agyapong for shockingly fulfilling part of his promise within a short time, adding that they were of the firm conviction that the road was soon going to be fixed by the honourable member.



She pledged the market women's unflinching support for the honourable member and she indicated that it was their prayer for the honourable member to succeed in his dreams of becoming the president of Ghana.



"We give honourable Kennedy Agyapong our unflinching support and we pray for him to succeed. We're urging delegates to choose Kennedy Agyapong since we know him to be the only hope left for Ghana. NPP delegates should vote wisely by choosing Kennedy Agyapong, we all give him our support," Nana Yaa Foriwaa said.



Lastly, the Bantama Sub-Metro director, Oliver Opoku commended the honourable member for fulfilling his promise. He further pledged that the assembly was going to make sure the items serve the purposes for which they were presented.