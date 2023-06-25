'Your descendants are destroyed!' - Prophet Kofi Oduro curses Ablekuma robbers

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry has descended heavily on the four robbers who killed a policeman at Ablekuma FanMilk during a robbery operation on a bullion van.

The prophet invoked curses on the robbers and their descendants for causing pain and grief to another family.



Prophet Kofi Oduro explained that the vengeance of God will befall the killers down to their 20th generation.



"The fools who shot a policeman last Thursday, let me boldly tell you, you may have already shared the loot amongst yourselves but the vengeance of God will come after you. Yeah! I'm telling you. The blood of Amoah and that of Osei will cry out unto you and the descendants after you; 20 generations are destroyed. I curse you from this generation unto the 20th generation.



"If nobody has told you, I have told you, On behalf of Amoah who had died a painful death and left a wife and two children," Prophet Oduro swore.



On Thursday, June 22, 2023, some armed men attacked an improvised Cash In Transit (CIT) vehicle and killed a police officer who was performing escort duties at Ablekuma FanMilk.



The deceased was seated in the front seat of the white van at the time of the attack.

He succumbed to several gunshots fired at him by one of four assailants, who made away with two bags whose contents remain unknown.







ABJ/KPE