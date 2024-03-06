Your generosity important for Ghana's democracy - Alhaji Sinare to Mahama

Former President, John Mahama with Alhaji Said Sinare at the hospital

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

Alhaji Said Sinare, former High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt who was on admission at the Bank of Ghana Hospital has expressed eagerness to return to the battlefront of the 2024 campaign for NDC's resounding Victory come December 7, 2024.

The former National Vice-Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress spoke on Sunday, March 3, 2024, when former President John Dramani Mahama visited him at the Bank of Ghana Hospital with a powerful delegation formed within his National Democratic Congress.



Mr Sinare who was said to be in high spirits despite his health conditions indicated that, his health cannot prevent him from hitting the campaign ground for the second coming of H.E John Dramani Mahama.



Alhaji Said Sinare who described the ex-president as an icon of Ghanaian democracy for his generosity in a Facebook post noted that, former president Mahama's visit to him with the party leadership is a commendable kind gesture.



Read his full statement below

Yesterday, I received a special delegation from my beloved National Democratic Congress led by the next president of our country, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to the Bank of Ghana Hospital, where I have been receiving treatment over the last few weeks.



As my health is improving greatly, the Sinare family wishes to thank H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his commendable kind gesture.



I will join the Campaign team Soon!!



