Your ‘hypocritical’ comments could start tribal, religious conflicts – Clergy council pres. chides Agyinasare

Bishop Fred Akakpo is the President of the Pan African Clergy Council

The President of the Pan African Clergy Council, Bishop Dr. Fred Akakpo, has said that the comments that were made by the Founder and Leader of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, could start a tribal or religious conflict.

Describing the comments that were made by the revered clergyman as ‘totally defamatory,’ Bishop Akakpo stressed that what Archbishop Agyinasare said was an attack on the community of Nogokpo, and not about its deities.



He also stressed that if care is not taken, this statement could erupt into a conflict that could lead to the loss of many lives.



“The statement the archbishop made is totally defamatory. It implies that the people are possessed, including the Christians living among them. He did not attack the deity of the town or invoke the wrath of the deity but rather the community.



“His statement can give birth to a serious tribal or religious conflict leading to loss of lives and property,” he said in a statement copied to GhanaWeb.



Bishop Dr Fred Akakpo further stated that the recent declaration by the archbishop for a period of fasting and prayers is a sign of hypocrisy.



He added that the best thing for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to do is to heed to the demand from the chiefs of Nogokpo that he appears before them.

“Declaration of fasting on this statement is a total sign of hypocrisy and disgrace to the Christian faith.



“As the head of a clergy council, l therefore call on my fellow to welcome the invitation by community leaders and appear in person in manner of remorse and say; I’m sorry, give anything required for the cleansing. To err is human but to persist in it is diabolical. The just shall live by faith,” he said.



Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











AE/WA