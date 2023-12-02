Your insults are irrelevant! - Popular side chick slams critics

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the former NSS person who sued a banker for not catering to her needs, has slammed critics for raining insults on her after losing the case.

On November 28, 2023, the court threw out a court suit initiated by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako and was slapped with a GHC10,000 fine.



Netizens who chanced on the report shared varied views and most of them mocked her for losing the case.



Based on this, the side chick has come out to say that she is not moved by the insults people are raining on her, describing them as irrelevant.



In a video shared on her Tiktok page, she was captured saying, “You people are broke yet you want someone to take your opinion. You can insult me, and I will reply. If I see you do not have sense, I will block you. You don’t like somebody yet you’re wasting your data on the person. Your insults are all irrelevant. That is what gives me motivation. You cannot feed me”.



Deborah Seyram Adablah stated that if social media users want her to accept the views they shared about her, it would take money for her to do that but not insults.

“Where we originate from, if you want to make someone go quiet, you give that person money like GHC10K or whatever you have in your capacity and tell them it’s okay. You don’t make them go quiet with insult. What will happen with the insult? Will it take my beauty or my hairline? Insults don’t do anything to anybody. My essence is not with you, it is with me. If you want someone to take your opinion, you use money”, she added.



