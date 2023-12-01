Your intimidation won’t work in the 2024 elections – NDC constituency organiser tells the NPP

NDC flag

Dominic Adoma, the organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Dormaa Central Constituency, has said that they will be vigilant to ensure that there are free and fair elections in 2024.

According to Dominic Adoma, their opponent, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has resorted to using intimidation and violent means to win elections, but that will be a thing of the past.



He warned the leadership and supporters of the NPP in Dormaa and Ghana at large that they in the NDC are now ready to match them boot for boot, so their intimidation tactic won’t work again.

“Every time they want to use intimidation to win elections, and this time around, we are warning them that we are going to match them boot for boot if they try to repeat what they have been doing.”



“They should prepare for us, and I’m daring those in this constituency and Ghana at large that all the intimidation tactics they have used in the past during registration and elections won’t happen against us because we want free and free elections,” Dominic Adoma said on Rainbow Radio Accra.