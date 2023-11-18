Your latest scheme shall fail like the earlier ones - Okudzeto Ablakwa taunts Gabby over West Blue

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablwaka has waded into the recent saga involving West Blue's suit of the Government of Ghana and Ghana Revenue Authority for GH¢289 million in arrears for work done back in August 2015.

The company has filed a suit at the High Court demanding full payment of the outstanding fees due for services rendered under the National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System.



The choice of law firm contracted by West Blue, Africa Legal Associates, which was co-foundered by New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and cousin of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has however raised many eyebrows by a section of the public.



The North Tongu MP reacting to the development in post via X on November 18 accused Gabby Otchere-Darko of seeking refuge in court while demanding over GH¢280 million from his cousin’s [Akufo-Addo] government despite berating the erstwhile Mahama administration for what he [Gabby] termed as a 'corrupt and inflated' West Blue contract.

“Gabby’s latest scheme shall equally fail just like his earlier clandestine sleazy manoeuvres. Just watch out for our grand strategy to protect the battered public purse and salvage what is left of this bankrupt IMF-bailout economy,” he posted.



Ablakwa further shared previous posts made by Gabby Otchere-Darko in the past seeking to berate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under John Mahama over the terms of the contract.



MA/EK