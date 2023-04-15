9
Menu
News

Your loyalty is to the state not to a political party – Mahama to security forces

Soldier Mahama John John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Mahama also urged the security forces not to be biased towards a particular political party when chaos arises

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the country’s security forces to remain neutral in the discharge of their duties to the state.

Mr Mahama also urged the security forces not to be biased towards a particular political party when chaos arises.

Speaking at Asamankese to branch and constituency executives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lower West Akyem and Upper West Akyem constituencies of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said: “Security agencies, your loyalty is to the state and not to a political party.”

He stressed: “You don’t have to support only one political party when chaos erupts. You need to be neutral”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: