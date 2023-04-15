Your loyalty is to the state not to a political party – Mahama to security forces

John Dramani Mahama

Mr Mahama also urged the security forces not to be biased towards a particular political party when chaos arises

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the country’s security forces to remain neutral in the discharge of their duties to the state.



Speaking at Asamankese to branch and constituency executives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lower West Akyem and Upper West Akyem constituencies of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said: “Security agencies, your loyalty is to the state and not to a political party.”



He stressed: “You don’t have to support only one political party when chaos erupts. You need to be neutral”.