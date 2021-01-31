‘Your memories will never fade’ – Jomoro MP commiserates with dead police commander

The late Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has commiserated with the family of the late police commander of the municipality.

According to her, memories of the police commander, Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge who is jovial and committed to duty will never fade from her memory.



In a post she shared on her Facebook page commiserating with the family, the Member of Parliament is she was grief-stricken by the death of the noble man.



She said “I am immensely grief-stricken to hear about the sudden demise of Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge who was found dead at his residence yesterday. The late Superintendent before his demise was the Half-Assini Municipal Police Commander. As a Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, my memories of him will never fade. On behalf of myself and the good people of Jomoro, I express our sincerest condolences to the immediate family and the Police fraternity. May the comfort and mercies of the Almighty God be with them.”



Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge was found dead in his room with a suicide note suggesting that he is tired with life.

According to reports in the local media, he is said to have shot himself with his gun for reasons no one can attest to.



Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge was sent to the Jomoro Municipality as its Commander in 2017 and has since manned the Municipality.



The late Municipal Police Commander who from Nandom in the Upper West Region died at aged 57.