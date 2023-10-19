Your 'no audit' claim 'false' – National Cathedral Secretariat to Duncan-Williams, Anaba

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba

The National CathedraL Secretariat has described as "false", claims by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba that no auditing of the secretariat's funds has been done mknths after calls for it.

The two clergymen resigned from the board of trustees of the project using that as a basis.



In a response, however, the Executive Director of the project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, said in a statement that Deloitte had been engaged to carry out the audit.



“Following this, the engagement letter for Deloitte to officially begin the audit was drafted and signed by Deloitte on March 27, 2023, and set up on their system on May 17, 2023. The expectation was that the first part of the audit was to be completed in July 2023. The audit process, so far, can be confirmed with the auditors, Deloitte", the statement said.

It noted: “The Board was constantly updated on the process through the Chairman and the Steering Committee, as well as the Executive Director’s reports to the meetings of the Board.”



“Although Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba were not present at both the June 2023 and September 2023 meetings, they and all the other Board members who were not physically present at the meeting were sent copies of all the documents for the Board meeting, including the Executive Director’s report. The claim that they have received no information, whatsoever, on the audit process is therefore false.”