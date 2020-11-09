Your one-term as president is a lesson to yourself - Gabby Otchere tells Mahama

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former President John Dramani Mahama

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said John Dramani Mahama’s one-term presidency should be a lesson to himself.

He says John Mahama should make reference to his four-year tenure as President of Ghana and take lessons from it instead of citing Trump’s case.



His comments follow former president Mahama’s call on his fellow politicians to take cue from the defeat of US president Donald Trump, in the just ended elections.



John Mahama, in an interview with TV3, Sunday November 8 said amongst other things “…We should take a lesson from what has happened in the US. When you have a leader who becomes divisive, there are a lot of doubts about his personal interest and family interest, he abandons his allies and just pursues a unilateral policy, a time will come when the people will get fed-up and will rise against you. So, I guess that Trumps’ one term in office has many lessons for us here in Ghana too.”



However, Gabby Otchere-Darko believes the former president should rather keep the advice to himself because he “screwed it up” when Ghanaians gave him the opportunity to lead.

In a response on Twitter to John Mahama’s advice, Gabby wrote “Trump’s one-term presidency has many lessons for us in Ghana – Mahama says. Really. But, Mahama’s own one term is the lesson - even to himself…”



Gabby Otchere-Darko added that “bottom line, when you are offered the mighty opportunity to lead a nation, don’t ‘screw it up’. You did, JM.”





