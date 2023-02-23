Your preferred candidate sponsored Ramadan to win Adenta seat from NPP - Annoh-Dompreh told

Richard Nyamah claims Annoh-Dompreh's preferred candidate knows about the defeat of Buaben Asamoa

The Deputy Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen, Richard Nyamah, has claimed that it is because a powerful person within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) heavily invested in the campaign of the sitting Member of Parliament for Adenta, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, that he won the seat.

It is worth noting that the current MP is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), but is also the sister of the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia.



According to Richard Nyamah, the only reason Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a one-time MP for the Adentan constituency was unable to retain that seat is because of the contributions of this powerful person, who he described as Annoh-Dompreh's preferred choice.



He said this while reacting to an earlier interview of the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on Adom TV, where the legislator dared Buaben Asamoa to win back the Adenta seat which has, for many years, been a New Patriotic Party (NPP) seat.



“The Hon MP further went ahead to malign Hon Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP for Adentan and former Director of NPP Party Communications, now Spokesperson and Director of Communications for the Alan Kyerematen Campaign, by casting untrue aspersions on his person and character and then cheekily damning him to dare to win back the Adentan Parliamentary Seat, lost to the Party in the 2020 General elections. The real question is why and how the seat was lost.



“If the Hon Annoh-Dompreh is not familiar with the story of how his preferred candidate for leadership of the NPP reportedly helped invest heavily in his brother-in-law to gift an NPP held seat to our main opponents, then he is indeed doing the High Office of Chief Whip an injustice.



“It is the business of the Chief Whip to have his finger on the pulse of the Party but his aspersions in respect of Adentan Constituency show that either he is not on top of his game or that he has deliberately blinded himself to further the interests of his preferred candidate, even if the parliamentary preferences of his candidate have been hurtful to the fortunes of the NPP. Now the question that begs answering is, will Annoh-Dompreh be singing praises to his preferred candidate if he was destooled by his brother-in-law from the NDC with the tacit support of the Vice President of the land?” he wrote.

Richard Nyamah also refuted claims by the MP that Alan Kyerematen was in charge of an Economic Management Committee.



He indicated that there is no such committee and that if there is, then Frank Annoh-Dompreh should produce its members, as well as its mandate.



