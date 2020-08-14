General News

Your recent documentary lacked credibility - Social media users to Anas

Cover photo of Anas Aremeyaw Anas's ‘Cashing in on Covid’ documentary

The recent investigative piece by Ghanaian undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, ‘Cashing in on Covid’, has been brought under massive scrutiny by some people who claim that the documentary lacked credibility.

In the video, Anas exposed the rot at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), where some staff of the facilities were believed to have been “diverting PPE supplies” meant for frontline workers.



The materials including protective overalls, face shields, and nose masks were being sold to the public by some workers at the hospital.



Following the report, the Ridge Hospital in a statement mentioned that the sold PPE was not for the hospital adding that their staff had personally procured those items. The two; Thomas Osei, a Pharmacy Worker, and Divine Kumordzi have since been suspended.



Reacting to the hospital’s statement, some Ghanaians who believed that the documentary which was meant to expose the wrongdoings in the facility, to an extend, only tarnished the image of Ghana.



A Facebook user by name, Langmann Emmanuel wrote, “Does buying PPEs from suppliers in the name of a particular facility with one's own capital and selling it off to others who equally need it subject to the issue of selling Government supplied PPEs for personal gains? Do a proper investigation or better still give it a most suitable caption”.

Another, Linda Morrty also wrote, “Watching the video, it means the PPEs is for them but they bought them in the name of Ridge hospital for their private business use that’s what happened so it’s against the hospital rules they have been suspended for investigations”.



Thomas Osei, the Pharmacy Worker, who was captured on tape selling protective overalls and face shields claimed that items he sold were for “personal business” and not hospital stock.



“Who paid for the supplies of the PPEs? Can Anas do us a favour by showing us proof that the government or hospital paid for these items? … please let's not be too quick to judge with sentiments,” Glad Oslo wrote.



Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, speaking on the counterclaim by the hospital said, “People have called on the government to take action. Ridge Hospital has released a statement and I am not surprised because it was expected. The evidence is very clear. It has gone through all our editors. If they have done nothing wrong, why do you suspend them?”



According to the documentary, more than 2,000 health workers in Ghana have been affected by the Coronavirus.