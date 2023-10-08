Your reckless comment can spark disunity in parliament - Assemblyman fires BoG Governor

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

Wisdom Akpabli, who serves as both the Assemblymember for the Wute electoral Area and deputy treasurer for the Akatsi South NDC, also joins hundreds of Ghanaians to speak out against the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr. Addison.

In a statement copied to the media, Mr. Akpabli, a communication team member of the Akatsi South branch of the opposition NDC and the Volta/Oti Regional coordinator of Duffour's Ahotor project specifically criticized Addison for making an irresponsible comment that had the potential to create disunity within parliament.



These remarks were made after Mr. Addison rated OCCUPYBOG protestors as hooligans.



This comment led to immediate backlash from several members of parliament, Ghanaians, including the business tycoon, Hon. Akpabli.

In his response, Akpabli cautioned that Mr. Addison's words could be harmful to parliament as a whole. He argued that public officials should strive to promote unity and avoid making comments that could cause divisions between different factions.



He emphasized the importance of consultation and collaboration in the decision-making process, particularly within a financial institution as important as the Bank of Ghana.



Mr. Akpabli's remarks were a powerful reminder that responsible leadership requires thoughtful reflection and a commitment to promoting unity and collaboration. By criticizing Mr. Addison's response, he demonstrated his dedication to these values and his belief in the importance of maintaining a harmonious parliamentary environment.