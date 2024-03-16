Your record as mate doesn’t qualify you to become a driver – Bawumia told

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Malik Basintale, the Deputy Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is not fit to become president.

Basintale asserted that Bawumia's track record does not meet the standards required for the country's highest office, casting doubts on his qualifications to assume the position.



Speaking to the media after a 24-hour walk in the Central Region, Basintale highlighted Bawumia's role as the head of the Economic Management Team, arguing that the Vice President had failed "abysmally" in supporting the President in steering the country's economic affairs.



He emphasized that elevating Bawumia to the presidency would be akin to entrusting the nation's direction to someone unable to deliver tangible results.



“For me, I see that the vice president is not a mate, he is an assistant driver so in case the president is not around then he takes over to manage the affairs of the country.



"Even the driver couldn’t get us anywhere, how can a mate help us? Even a driver who has gone to a driving school and has a license couldn’t drive, so how can the one whose job is just to take money drive us to a better place?



"Nana Addo also made us understand that he came to rule the country with Bawumia and that he brought him as an economist to help transform the country, but what do we see today … dollars are now being exchanged for 13 cedis, inflation, and food prices.

"Even as a mate, if this is your record, how do we allow you to sit in the driver's seat? Why, do we want to kill ourselves?” he said.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



