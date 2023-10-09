Your response to HIV patients irresponsible - Minority descends heavily on health ministry

Ranking Member of the Health Committee in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minority in Parliament has jabbed the Ministry of Health over the reply it gave to HIV patients who have had their antiretroviral drugs delayed.

According to the Minority, the ministry’s move to justify the delay of the antiretroviral drugs at the port is insulting and hence, there is a need for them to apologise to persons living with HIV.



In a statement signed by Ranking Member of the Health Committee in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to counter the excuse the health ministry gave for not clearing the drugs from the port, Minority said the ministry had enough time to seek or gather extra resources to get rid of the HIV drugs from the port.



“The Minority in Parliament vehemently denounces the Ministry of Health's response, or lack thereof, to the extended delay in clearing HIV antiretroviral drugs at Ghana's ports. We consider the Ministry's press statement issued on October 7, 2023, as highly inappropriate and a dereliction of its duty to safeguard the health and well-being of Ghanaians.



“First and foremost, the Ministry's press statement fails to offer any valid reasons for the prolonged delay in clearing the consignment of HIV antiretroviral drugs at the ports. The excuse citing the high volume of the consignment requiring additional funds for clearance is utterly untenable. Such consignments do not appear suddenly at ports of entry without prior notice to receiving agencies. The Ministry had ample time, spanning weeks if not months, to prepare the necessary documentation or secure funding warrants for the timely clearance of these essential consumables upon their arrival,” parts of the statement read.



The health ministry on Saturday, October 7, 2023, issued a rejoinder about the government’s refusal to waive taxes as the reason for the delay in clearing antiretroviral drugs from the port.



The ministry explained that it needed extra funds to clear the drugs.

