Your roads are coming; 'there’s no way I’ll toy, joke' with Asanteman – Amoako-Atta

Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways

The Minister of Roads has said the Ashanti Region will not be shortchanged in terms of development.

Kwesi Amoako-Atta told journalists in the regional capital, Kumasi, on Thursday, 18 March 2021 that: “I want to assure the people of this region that development programmes in Ghana as a whole will be looked at in its entirety and every region will get its first share of the national cake but Ashanti Region will never be short-changed and your interest will not be toyed with as far as the road sector is concerned”.



“Ashanti Region will always have its fair share of the national cake,” Mr Amoako-Atta noted.



He said: “I am privileged to lead that sector on behalf of President Akufo-Addo. So, while looking at the whole situation, there is no way I will joke and toy with the Ashanti Region.

“If you look at asphalt overlay, we started with 227 km plan for Ashanti Region.



“As I speak, we have completed 174 km,” he pointed out.