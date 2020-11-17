Your silence over Amidu’s claims worrying – Azeem to Akufo-Addo

Anti-Corruption Campaigner Vitus Azeem

Anti-Corruption Campaigner Vitus Azeem says the Presidency’s silence on the claims of Martin Amidu in his resignation letter gives credence to the issues.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor’s resignation will affect the country’s fight against corruption.



Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor citing interference by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his work.



“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” a part of the resignation letter said.

It continued: "It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation."



Speaking to Starr News, Mr Azeem said the President must respond to the issues raised by the resigned Special Prosecutor.



“The president’s silence might be that what Martin Amidu is saying is true and it’s an indictment on authorities.I haven’t heard from the president. He hasn’t reacted. The fact that he [Amidu] has put these issues out, the President should react because this isn’t the first time Martin Amidu is raising these concerns”.