Your son was an armed robber - Police tells Albert Donkor's family

An investigation by the police has confirmed that Albert Donkor, who allegedly died in police custody in April 2022, was indeed an armed robber.

This, was disclosed to the family by the law enforcement department of the Ghana Police Service after police investigations were carried out since the incident.



The report by the police revealed that Albert Donkor was part of the gang that exchanged fire with the police dispatched to the robbery scene in Nkoranza.



According to the report, as reported by DailyGuide Newspaper, the police on April 14, 2023 met with the families of deceased suspect, Albert Donkor as well as Victor Owusu, who also died in the shooting incident, to brief them on the outcome of the investigation and the occurrences that led to their sad demise.



The Forensic report as presented by the police established that the ITEL mobile phone retrieved at the robbery scene was for the deceased.



The phone, ITEL W6004 A56, contained the deceased’s voter’s ID card and a picture of Rugger pistol with serial number 310-23294 that was taken by the deceased.

The report also added that a retrieved grey-like hoodie in the course of the investigation belonged to the deceased, Albert Donkor.



The Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB), in its report, noted that if the police had acted a little more professionally, there would have been a better way to apprehend the suspects alive, the newspaper reported.



The Daily Guide further added that the findings of the investigation revealed that Albert Donkor, the deceased suspect who is the centre of the controversy, died of a head injury, fall and brain tumour and not from the gunshots as believed by the public.



Background



Albert Donkor, a resident of Nkoranza in the Bono Region was engaged in a gun battle with the police which subsequently led to his demise.

After the death of Albert was announced, angry youth in the community attacked the Nkoranza District Police Headquarters, broke in and freed the suspects in police custody.



Police Service, in a statement said that the suspect, Albert Donkor, died as a result of a gunshot wound, he sustained during a police operation and not in the custody of the police as been asserted to the public.



After the incident, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) commenced an investigation into the incident to find out whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures.



Member of Parliament for the Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum called on the president to seek justice for the deceased who he alleged, died in the hands of the police.





