Your stature and breed represents a culture of lawlessness- Judge fires Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Judge Sulemana Issifu has asked the Chief Justice to met out some level of punishment to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

This call comes after the lawmaker threatened to deal with a Judge for issuing an interlocutory injunction against him in a land dispute case.



According to him, with his [Kennedy Agyapong] stature, if he is not punished to serve as a deterrent, it will breed lawlessness in society.



Sulemana Issifu said a lack of punishment “would engender hate and weaken the standing of the judiciary and cast it as a ‘white elephant’ in the eyes of many ordinary Ghanaians. Further, it would mean that ordinary people cannot seek justice from the courts against persons of Mr Agyapong’s stature and breed a culture of lawlessness amongst the populace."

To the Judge, “if this matter is not addressed, I am afraid it may spur on political actors to use their influence to cower the judiciary into submission and insulate politicians from the law.”



Kennedy Agyapong is reported to have said on Accra-based Net2TV that he will face the judge adding that he will deal with him indicating that he’s not “Anas to take bribe from you”.

