Your strike illegal – NLC to TEWU

TEWU ordered its members to call off their strike last week

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has described the strike by the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) as illegal and directed them to resume work.

At a meeting between TEWU and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the NLC said TEWU’s strike action is illegal because due process was not followed and for that matter should be called off immediately.



The NLC also directed that the 8 percentage non-basic allowance that was given to TEWU should not be withdrawn and the parties are entitled to further engage over the issue.

The NLC further directed that the parties should continue negotiations on the eminent hazard allowance and promotions and to engage in negotiations within four weeks and report back to the commission.



It is recalled that although TEWU ordered its members to call off their strike last week, some local TEWU chapters in public universities continue to remain home over poor conditions of service, among others.