Your time as president has been a wasted opportunity – Martin Amidu jabs Akufo-Addo

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Martin Amidu

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Martin Amidu, has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being solely responsible for the current hardships Ghanaians are going through.

In a statement he issued on November 3, 2022, Amidu said that Akufo-Addo’s government has been characterized by corruption and greediness.



He added that the selfishness of the president and his appointees is what has led the country to the current mess it finds itself in.



“Mr. President, you appeared by your promises and entreaties to Ghanaians to try you as our elected President to have been sincere as the person to be trusted to turn the fortunes of this country round. Time has shown your tenure as our President to be one of wasted opportunity, greed, avarice and selfish devotion to your Family and Friends who constitute your government and the foreign governments and associates you are enamoured to please than those who elected you to serve our country.



“Your management style and penchant for national polarization has brought our economy to its knees. You appear to have squandered all the national aspirations contained in our constitutional preamble and directive principles of state policy.



“Mr. President, I can tell you as one of the suffering people of Ghana who served my country in public office and came out without much to show for that service that very few Ghanaians today, including members of your New Patriotic Party, think that your government of Family and Friends is one that cares about the ordinary Ghanaian in the street,” parts of the statement read.



He added that recent happenings including the hooting of the president at the strongholds of the New Patriotic Party, including the Ashanti and Easter regions as well as the move by the part’s Members of Parliament to force the president to sack some of his ministers proof that his government has failed Ghanaians.

IB/BOG