‘Your unflinching support for women empowerment & the vulnerable appreciated’ - Chief of Staff to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Goodwill and messages of love continue to pour in from all manner of people worldwide to His Excellency, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

On Monday, March 29, 2021 marks the President's 77th birthday – Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has penned down a few words of prayer expressing her happiness working with Ghana’s first gentleman.



Madam Frema Opare took to social media to convey her profound gratitude to the president who is affectionally called ‘Nana show boy’ for his sterling performance over the years.



Whiles praying for God’s blessings and good health for the president, the Chief of Staff also lauded President Akufo-Addo’s support for women empowerment.

“Working with you I sincerely appreciate your unflinching support for the empowerment of women and the vulnerable in society,” She said.



Adding that “May the Almighty God grant you divine Grace and good health to steer the affairs of this country into a successful second term. Happy birthday Mr President!”