Your unique place in Ghana's history will be restored - Clement Apaak pays tribute to Kwame Nkrumah

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

As Ghana commemorates Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, Dr. Clement Apaak, a Member of Parliament, has taken to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to President Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

In his tribute, Dr. Apaak did not only celebrate Nkrumah's birthday but also expressed confidence that the leader's unique place in Ghana's history would be restored.



"Happy birthday President Kwame Nkrumah. You are the only Founder of the Republic of Ghana. It won't be long; your unique place in Ghana's history will be restored. Your legacy, which is currently under attack by kinsfolk and descendants of the traitors, will be protected," shared Dr. Clement Apaak on Twitter.



Today's official public holiday, established in March 2019 through the passage of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill, is dedicated to commemorating this significant occasion.



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's pivotal role as the leader of the Convention People's Party (CPP) played a crucial role in guiding Ghana to gain independence from British colonial rule in 1957.



Under Dr. Nkrumah's visionary leadership, Ghana witnessed the implementation of numerous socio-economic development initiatives that resulted in significant infrastructure projects.



As Ghana honours Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on this special day, he is not only recognized as the architect of Ghana's independence but also hailed as a symbol of hope and progress not just for Ghana but for the entire African continent.

The celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day serves as an opportunity for reflection, commemorating the enduring legacy of a leader whose contributions continue to shape Ghana's history and inspire generations.





Happy birthday President Kwame Nkrumah. You are the only Founder of the Republic of Ghana. It won't be long, your unique place in Ghana's history will be restored. Your legacy, which is currently under attack by kinsfolk and descendants of the traitors, will be protected. pic.twitter.com/M1KI1KFIcN — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) September 21, 2023

NAY/DAG