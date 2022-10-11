Your victory is a forgeone conclusion - Bolewura tells Dr. Bawumia

The Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has made a bold and emphatic prediction about the political future of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Welcoming the Vice President to his Palace in Bole on Monday October 10, 2022, the Bolewura commended the Vice President for his service and care to the region and nation, and capped his complimentary words with a bold statement on the future of the Vice President.



"Your Excellency, this is the 3rd or so time that you have familiarised yourself with this Palace. The first time you came here during the campaign, I gave you only one sentence; that victory is a foregone conclusion. So victory for you is a forgone conclusion," the Bolewura boldly told Dr. Bawumia.



"Take that sentence from this place. Your victory is a foregone conclusion," the Bolewura added.



Dr. Bawumia, who briefed the Bolewura on a number of projects the Government is undertaking in the Savannah Region, thanked the Bolewura for his warm words and encouragement.

The Vice President was accompanied by a number of ministers of State, including the Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Damongo Abu Jinapor, Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Minister for Defence Dominis Nitiwul, as well as some senior Government officials.



The Vice President and his delegation were given a rousing reception into Bole, which is the hometown of former President John Mahama.



