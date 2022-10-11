2
Menu
News

Your victory is a forgeone conclusion - Bolewura tells Dr. Bawumia

Video Archive
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has made a bold and emphatic prediction about the political future of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Welcoming the Vice President to his Palace in Bole on Monday October 10, 2022, the Bolewura commended the Vice President for his service and care to the region and nation, and capped his complimentary words with a bold statement on the future of the Vice President.

"Your Excellency, this is the 3rd or so time that you have familiarised yourself with this Palace. The first time you came here during the campaign, I gave you only one sentence; that victory is a foregone conclusion. So victory for you is a forgone conclusion," the Bolewura boldly told Dr. Bawumia.

"Take that sentence from this place. Your victory is a foregone conclusion," the Bolewura added.

Dr. Bawumia, who briefed the Bolewura on a number of projects the Government is undertaking in the Savannah Region, thanked the Bolewura for his warm words and encouragement.

The Vice President was accompanied by a number of ministers of State, including the Minister for Works and Housing and MP for Damongo Abu Jinapor, Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Minister for Defence Dominis Nitiwul, as well as some senior Government officials.

The Vice President and his delegation were given a rousing reception into Bole, which is the hometown of former President John Mahama.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah