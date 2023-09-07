Your vote in 2024 will symbolise your hope for a better Ghana – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has called on all eligible voters to take advantage of the limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) to get registered onto the voter roll.

Reminding the youth that their voices must be heard on the issues of governance, the NDC flagbearer urged eligible voters who turned 18 to get registered onto the voter roll in the upcoming special voter registration exercise set to begin on 12 September 2023 as a starting point to having their voices heard.



“Registering and acquiring a voter ID card to vote in the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections is not just a basic civic duty", he said.



“As young people, we hold immense power in our hands. The upcoming limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission is, therefore, an opportunity to start the process towards making your voices heard and shaping the future of Ghana. As a people, it is the starting point in our quest to bring about real change in our country,” Mr Mahama noted in an address on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.



He reminded the youth of the need to use their votes responsibly to demand accountability from leaders which can only happen if and when they get their names onto the voter roll to enable them participate in the decision making process of electing a leader.

“You and I are responsible for using our votes wisely, holding our leaders accountable, and demanding the change we desperately need. It is the surest way to secure our democracy.



“Your vote in 2024 will symbolise your hope for a better Ghana, a determination to overcome the challenges we face, and your commitment to help build the Ghana We Want Together – a Ghana that guarantees you, your children, your siblings, and our unborn generation a brighter and sustainable future with well-paying jobs.”



Mr Mahama added: “But that will only happen when you acquire a voter ID card and cast your vote for the NDC in that crucial election on December 7, 2024.”