Your wards are suffering under FSHS, speak up - MP to parents

Dr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member on Education Committee of Parliament Dr Clement Apaak has asked parents whose wards are benefitting from the free secondary education policy to speak up on the challenges they are facing.

To him, they are the ones who have a direct impact on the policy and their commentary will help in shaping and making the policy better.



He was responding to complaints he has personally received over challenges some schools were facing.



The MP told Rainbowradioonline.com that videos and pictorial evidence are in his possession highlighting, serious challenges including, overcrowding, lack of funds for feeding and other conditions affecting the quality of teaching and learning.



Read his full statement below



Folks, see the short video attached, they are not prisoners, they are students. It’s not a prison, it’s a dormitory.

Our Senior High education has challenges: Inadequate space, Erratic calendar, Overburdened teachers, Culture of silence.



Inadequate/unwholesome food, Doubletrack. Yet the government keeps denying when our children are suffering!



We have 11 videos and several pictures from various schools, Headmasters and teachers have begged us not to use them or mention the schools for fear of vindictive reactions by the government! The one shared here, you notice, is difficult to identify the school from the clip, and I will not tell you which school.



The videos and pictures are of crowded dormitories, classrooms, dining halls, etc. The pictures are the same, including SHS students studying under trees.



If Headmasters and teachers can’t speak to the challenges for fear of victimisation, including being sacked, transferred or demoted, parents ought to, before it’s too late. Media houses could also do undercover investigations.

The situation is not getting better folks, we must speak out. Our wards are suffering, our future leaders deserve better and will never forgive us for allowing what they are enduring. Political expediency must take a backseat, folks!



I remain a Citizen!



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South