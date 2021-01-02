Youth Development Practitioner congratulates President Akufo-Addo on election victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Mediamo Mo, Contributor

A leading Youth Development Practitioner, Mr. Muhammed Alhassan Yakubu, who is dedicated to enhancing the participation of the youth in governance, community development, decision-making and elevating their sense of civic responsibility has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on their victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Yakubu, who has been involved in youth development at the local and international levels, commended the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect; along with winners of the Parliamentary race nationwide, and expressed enthusiasm the incoming administration and Parliament will cooperate and work together on issues crucial to the young people of Ghana in the next four years.



“There have been consistent shifts and changes in Ghana’s population structure which gives rise to a comparatively larger youthful and economically active population that can be accessed and harnessed”, Mr. Yakubu stated.



“I wholeheartedly congratulate President-Elect H.E. Akufo-Addo and Vice President-Elect H.E. Bawumia on their victory, following what has been a long and difficult election year for us all,” stated Muhammed Alhassan Yakubu.



“The issues faced by young people do not discriminate based on who you voted for, thus we look forward to the second term of Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Administration where policies would be formulated to guide and respond to the contemporary demands of the Ghanaian youth while looking into the future to ensure that the youth are at the forefront of national development.”

I also seize this opportunity to urge Ghanaian youth to adopt positive attitudes and come together as active citizens, as well as commit to solutions that will ensure the delivery of services and implementation of programmes that support the total development and active participation of the youth in the socio-economic development of the country.



Muhammed Alhassan Yakubu has over fifteen years’ experience in the field of youth and social development and served as the Project Coordinator for the Review of the National Youth Policy of Ghana at the National Youth Authority Head Office from 2018 till date.



He played various roles at Savana Signatures, a Ghanaian partner of Edukans Foundation in the Netherlands, as the Institutional Fundraising Manager and the Governance Programme Manager in-charge pf the Mobile for Socially Inclusive Governance Project.



He has also served voluntarily as the National General Secretary of the Ghana Chapter of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), a network of young active citizens existing in about 120 countries across the world, during which time the Organization won 100% Efficiency Award, while he was adjudged the Most Outstanding Member in Africa and the Middle East Area.

