0
Youth Empowerment: IDEC Ghana donates laptops to students in Gomoa Babayin

IDEC Ghana Donates Laptops To Students In Gomoa Babayin.png IDEC Ghana before a display of laptops

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

IDEC Ghana, a Human Rights, Development, Local Governance, and Decentralisation organisation exists to protect the rights of the citizenry through research and advocacy by facilitating citizens’ participation in the local governance and decentralization process at all levels of Ghanaian society especially, for the disadvantaged.

The organisation recognises the role of ICT in attaining these goals. As such, as part of activities in celebrating the 66th Independence Anniversary, IDEC Ghana wishes to support Ghana make a difference, a shelter for children in need of care and protection and survivors of child trafficking located in the Central Region with laptops and accessories under the theme “Sustaining Ghana’s Independence and Decentralisation Progress Through ICT”.

As we reflect on the theme, IDEC Ghana perceives ICT as an important tool that can help develop the potential of these children and also facilitate their participation in their civic duties and rights which could enable them to become more responsible and capable adults that can effectively contribute to the sustenance of local governance and decentralization shortly.

As part of our plans for this year and beyond, IDEC Ghana will continue to advocate for children in need of care and protection, and facilitate citizens' participation in local governance and decentralization most especially, during the forthcoming Unit Committee and District Assembly Elections based on research and community engagements to support effective and informed grassroots participation.

IDEC Ghana believes that Ghana will continue to progress as long as the citizens participate in shaping policies and programmes that advance the course of humanity. On this note, we invite every citizen and all well-wishers of Ghana to join hands with us to build Ghana our motherland. Happy 66th Anniversary to all!!

