Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-Ghana) announces change of Name to Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA)

The Youth Empowerment Synergy, a non-governmental organization at the forefront of youth development policy, practice and research in Ghana says it has changed its name to Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa.

In a press release dated January 4, 2020, the institution said the change of name “is in line with the organisation’s strategic focus on connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives.”



The new name according to the NGO reflects its renewed mission to inspire and equip young people to realise the future they want.



Since its founding in the year 2003, YOTA has been promoting policies and implementing initiatives that help young people succeed as life-long learners, productive members of society, and materially sufficient citizens.



Headquartered in Accra, with project offices in various regions, the organisation has provided tailored training for many young people leading to improvements in their leadership, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life planning skills.

YOTA’s research has contributed to filling the gap in youth data and the evidence base for public policy, and the organisation has successfully advocated youth-inclusive policies at all levels through its Voices of Youth Coalition.



Having earned much recognition across the domain of youth development in Ghana and internationally, YOTA looks forward to both consolidate its position as a popular destination for youth seeking opportunities, and to scale its interventions beyond boundaries.



Under the new brand, the organisation says it will expand its successful skills and innovation programming, and work with others to drive national and regional agendas for youth-led development, grounded in the principles of partnership, social inclusion and empowerment.



As part of the re-branding process, the NGO has also announced a new logo to and a new website to complement its new brand.

