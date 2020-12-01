Youth Horticulture Entrepreneur Course starts at KNUST

The course will start today

A Youth Horticulture Entrepreneur Course, aimed at empowering learners to enter into vegetable farming and related fields, will start on Tuesday, December 1, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Through the course, young Ghanaians would be given a chance to learn all the facets of becoming an entrepreneur and network with the Kumasi Business Incubator, Kwadaso Agricultural College and Technical University of Delft (Holland), initiators and implementers of the course, to enrich their knowledge.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency on the programme, dubbed: “Farming as an Entrepreneur: Horticulturalists’ Course,’’ Mr Kasper Buhl Andersen, the Business Developer and Project Input Coordinator, Holland Greentech Ghana, an implementing partner, said it was geared towards the youth in and around Ashanti Region to get the knowledge to start their own businesses in horticulture (vegetable production.)



“As an entrepreneur, it is crucial to be able to deliver a successful pitch to potential investors, so the course in business development and entrepreneurship will help in this endeavour,” Mr Andersen said.



He explained that the project was being funded from the European Union Emergency Trust Fund, from which an Archipelago Project in Kumasi, that birthed the horticulture training programme, received funding.



The main partnership is between Kwadaso Agricultural College and Technical University of Delft, with Holland Greentech Ghana as the implementer and the Kumasi Business Incubator being the venue.

Mr Andersen said the course would be delivered by Ellen Van Andel, an entrepreneurship expert based in Delft.



He said it was the Final Pitch session where participants would be engaged in both online and offline platforms in a competitive presentation by each of the five groups.



There would be an evaluation panel attending the Final Pitch session to share their experiences with the group.



Participants would receive certificates in Entrepreneurship at the end of the programme.