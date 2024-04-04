Youth activist petitions parliament to probe EC ahead of 2024 polls

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

Source: Aboakye Frank, Contributor

A youth activist, Assana Bukari Majeed, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to initiate a comprehensive bipartisan investigation into all logistical preparations made by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2024 general election.

The move by the petitioner has been necessitated by concerns regarding the adequacy and efficiency of the logistical arrangements put in place by the Electoral Commission for a free, fair, and transparent election.



The petition by Assana Bukari Majeed reads in parts: “I, the undersigned citizen of Ghana, respectfully submit this petition urging the Parliament to conduct a comprehensive bipartisan investigation committee to investigate and audit the logistical preparations made by the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2024 general elections.”



In a four-point request, the petitioner wants parliament to investigate the procurement process as well as the missing laptops, assess logistical readiness, review budget utilization, and publish the findings of the audit process.



According to the petitioner, the probe by parliament will foster confidence in the electoral system and reassure the citizens of the preparedness of the Electoral Commission and its ability to discharge its duties with fairness and transparency before, during, and after the 2024 polls, which are essential components of every credible election.



“The successful conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections is essential to upholding the democratic principles upon which our nation is founded. Therefore, I urge Parliament to prioritize this petition and take prompt action to ensure that the logistical preparations made by the Electoral Commission for the 2024 general elections meet the highest standards of integrity and accountability," the petition read.

Meanwhile, independent checks by this reporter indicated that the Office of the Speaker of Parliament has received the petition.



Below is the full petition:



Petition to Parliament: Audit and investigate Electoral Commission’s logistics for the 2024 general elections:



I, the undersigned citizen of Ghana, respectfully submit this petition urging the Parliament to conduct a comprehensive bipartisan investigation committee to investigate and audit the logistical preparations made by the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The integrity and fairness of our electoral process are fundamental pillars of our democracy.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the adequacy and efficiency of the logistical arrangements put in place by the Electoral Commission to ensure smooth and transparent elections.



Specifically, I call upon Parliament to:



Investigate the procurement process and report the missing laptops to the district election directorate. Examine the procedures followed by the Electoral Commission in procuring election materials, including ballots, voting machines, and other essential logistical items.



Ensure transparency and accountability in the selection of vendors and contractors. Also, investigate the missing five (5) laptops. Claimed “have no data in them,” this will go a long way toward actually strengthening our democratic principle as a country towards the 2024 elections and also bring trust among the electoral commission and the political parties.



Assess logistical readiness: Evaluate the sufficiency of logistical arrangements, such as transportation, distribution centers, and storage facilities, to effectively deploy election materials to polling stations across the country. Determine whether adequate measures have been taken to address potential challenges and contingencies.

Review budget utilization: Scrutinize the allocation and utilization of funds allocated to the Electoral Commission for logistical purposes. Verify that financial resources have been managed responsibly and in accordance with established guidelines to maximize efficiency and minimize waste.



Ensure transparency and public trust: Promote transparency throughout the audit process by allowing for public participation and access to information. Publish the findings of the audit to foster confidence in the electoral system and reassure citizens of the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.



The successful conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections is essential to upholding the democratic principles upon which our nation is founded. Therefore, I urge Parliament to prioritize this petition and take prompt action to ensure that the logistical preparations made by the Electoral Commission for the 2024 general elections meet the highest standards of integrity and accountability.