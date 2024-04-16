Youth advised to take education seriously

Dr Lorretta Abena Sarpong

The youth have been urged to take their studies seriously to achieve their future aspirations and effectively contribute their quota to national development.

Dr Lorretta Abena Sarpong, a Banker and Management Consultant, speaking at the 27th Matriculation ceremony at Blue Crest College noted that many students do not take their education seriously even though they are privileged to have access to the internet and many other learning materials as compared to their days in school.



She said even though Ghanaians speak badly about our educational system she believes it's equally good and thus equips the youth with skills to enable them to be self-reliant and participate in improving the wellbeing of their communities.



“You have every resource available to you, grab it and use what you have to get what you want. I admit there are challenges in education but the youth must fight hard to achieve their goals”.



Dr Lorretta Sarpong used the opportunity to advise the newly matriculated students to learn hard and always go after their dreams.

Vice-Rector of Blue Crest College, Eric Hanson revealed that about 230 students have officially been welcomed into the college.



He advised the students to focus on their dreams because they came as individuals and anything that will take their concentration away from their books will lead them into failure.



Mr Hanson also highlighted some challenges they go through as a Private institution and promised their students a very peaceful and conducive learning environment.



