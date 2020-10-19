Youth cautioned against violence ahead of the December elections

Nana Owusu Ansah II is the Krontihene of Mamponteng

A traditional ruler has advised the youth against acts that could cause violence before, during, and after the December 7 general elections.

Nana Owusu Ansah II, Krontihene of Mamponteng, who made the call, said it was time the youth recognized that their destiny was in their hands and to desist from following politicians interested in creating confusion.



Speaking to journalists after the traditional Akwasidae meeting at Mamponteng, he said the youth must refrain from acts that could ruin their future and that of the country.

Nana Owusu Ansah advised the youth to be humble and to learn the traditional values of respect for authority, peaceful coexistence with others, and showing love to fellow citizens.



He also appealed to chiefs and opinion leaders to remain neutral and to desist from open support for particular political parties since that could create divisions in their communities.