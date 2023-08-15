Youth encouraged to believe in the possibilities of their dreams

File photo

Source: GNA

Reverend Aaron Lambon Fant, Senior Pastor, Sanctuary of Wind and Fire branch of the Assemblies of God Church, Tamale, has urged young people to believe in the possibilities of their dreams and endeavour to work towards achieving them.

He said it was not enough to have a dream but the ability to constantly believe and pursue it guaranteed success.



He emphasised that “Believe that your dreams are possible to attain. Pursue them with all your strength and your victory shall be assured.”



Reverend Fant was addressing participants at this year’s youth empowerment summit in Tamale.



It was organised by Martha Inspires Foundation, a youth mentorship and empowerment organisation, in collaboration with Songtaba, MTN Ghana, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH), and Norsaac.



It was on the theme: “Becoming a Bold and Outstanding Young Person”.

Participants included students from selected senior high schools, tertiary institutions, representatives of youth groups, and persons with disabilities among others in the Northern Region.



Miss Martha Anabila, Executive Director of Martha Inspires Foundation, said the event formed part of the organisation’s vision of reaching out to young people to shape their goals and objectives for life.



She said the youth needed guidance, counseling, and mentorship to enable them make choices that would guarantee their success in the future.



Mr Ibrahim Mustapha, a public speaking coach, encouraged young people not to allow their family backgrounds to deter them from aspiring for greatness saying “Your background does not really matter. What matters most is your desire to change the narrative.”