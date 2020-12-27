Youth for Christ Ghana holds Thanksgiving Day

Some members of Youth for Christ Ghana

Youth for Christ Ghana, a group committed to youth evangelism, has held their annual thanksgiving and appreciate day in Accra. The event, organised to thank God and appreciate former staff and volunteers, brought together hundreds of youths, regional and national leaders.

National Director of the group, Jackson Mensah, shared how God has been gracious to them in the midst of the Covid-19 scourge. He said despite the harsh restrictions, they reached over 15,000 young people with the Gospel and Adolescent Reproductive health programmes this year.



The group’s Board Chairman, Rev. Walter Pimpong, thanked the Alumni, partners, volunteers and staff for their hard work. Playwright and Guest Speaker, James Ebo whyte, expressed gratitude to his mentors and co-workers at YFC Ghana.



“I am who I am because of Youth for Christ, my creativity and career are a gift from YFC, and I am eternally grateful for my Youth for Christ experience,” he said.

The event was crowned with special awards to former national staff and volunteers. Prominent among them was Daniel Dzunu, who served the ministry for over 35 years as Central Regional Coordinator, Acting National Director and National Training Director.



Gospel Artiste, Jude Lomotey and the Faithful servants of Accra YFC treated the audience to melodious praises and worship songs.



YFC Ghana has over the years been actively engaged in mentoring young leaders, training school prefects and church youth leaders besides running Adolescent Reproductive Health and Discipleship clubs.