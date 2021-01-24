Youth group of Upper West thank Akufo-Addo for reappointing Upper West minister

Dr. Bin Sallah has been reappointed by President Akufo-Addo

A group, calling itself the Concern Youth of the Upper West Region, has sent a congratulatory statement to President Nana Akufo-Addo for re-appointing Dr. Hafiz Bin Sallah as Regional Minister.

The group said it believes that the hard work, diligence, and objectivity of Dr. Bin Sallah in the execution of his duties contributed to the confidence that the president had in him, contributing to the new appointment.



A spokesperson for the group, who also doubles as its Chairman, Halidu Ashraf said in a statement that, “we use this glorious platform to extend our unflinching support to the New Patriotic Party and to assist all the party executives to work assiduously to improve our performance come 2024.”



He also appealed to the president to address the growing underdevelopment in the region, which, they believe, will be largely tackled through the reappointment of Dr. Bin Sallah, a man they describe as unbiased in his duties.

To Dr. Bin Sallah, they urged him to maintain his approach at tackling the many chieftaincy disputes in the region because they believe it is working, as it encourages zero tolerance for disputes.



“We know he is a man of few words and a man of integrity but our caution is that he should not pay back evil with the numerous evil other unscrupulous individuals within the NPP did to him,” the statement said.



They added that with his prompt concession to defeat after he lost the recent parliamentary elections to SB Kangeree, they are positive that he will bring the same maturity to his work once more.