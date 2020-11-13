Youth in Afforestation commends government

Some employees under the YAP at of the plantation sites in Bechem Forest District in Ahafo Region

The youth in afforestation programme (YAP) under the Ghana Forest Investment Programme (GFIP) has commended government for the employment opportunity that has enhanced their livelihoods.

Speaking to newsmen within the Apirapi Forest Reserve in the Bechem Forest District in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region on Thursday, the YAP beneficiaries said before their appointments, they had no sustainable incomes.



The occasion was part of a two-day inspection tour of forest and plantation sites by the Forestry Commission (FC) Board in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.



Madam Fati Ibrahim, a beneficiary and mother of six children, cited the YAP and the Free Senior High School Programme as a great support to her family.

Earlier addressing them, Mr John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FC, encouraged them to remain committed to the objectives of the YAP for its effective contribution to the nation’s sustainable development.



Touching on the upcoming December 7 general election, Mr Allotey entreated them to value peaceful coexistence by contributing to maintaining national peace now, during and after the polls.



"Go and vote peacefully, don't try anything that may ignite mayhem," Mr Allotey advised them and added, “you must massively vote four more for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a sustainable socio-economic livelihood improvement.”