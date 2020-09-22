Youth need support to unearth talents

Some members of the Central Regional Branch of YOHRA

The Central Regional Branch of the Youth for Human Rights Africa (YOHRA) has said it is time society helped the youth to unearth and develop their talent for them to become self-reliant after their education.

It is also crucial that the government expanded skills training for improved practical skills since the current socio-economic conditions needs of the Country required strong inputs into entrepreneurial skill development.



A press statement issued by YOHRA, a non-governmental Organization into Research and Advocacy for peace, women empowerment, children, and persons with disabilities’ welfare copied to the GNA said.



The statement quoted Wilberforce Andrews, Central Regional Ambassador and leader of the Team as saying that “the youths of today need to acquire the requisite entrepreneurial skills for them to play meaningful roles in their respective communities to grow their economies”.



According to YOHRA, the youth needed practical education with scientific skills to create jobs and wealth and not just paper certificates adding that self-employment and decent wage will secure their livelihoods for a better future.



On the impending election, the statement stressed the need for the youth to change their thinking in the way they do things, reminding them that electoral violence does not bring progress and development.

It said some of the predisposing factors of youth violence include illiteracy, unemployment, poverty, the influence of drugs, and peer pressure, hence the advocacy for skills training to engage them.



The youth should therefore refuse to go along with those who intend to incite them to cause confusion or violence before, during, and after the December 7, general election.



It announced a post-election walk to be held in Mankessim township on Monday, November 2, where a declaration for peace, violence, and litigation free elections across the country will be made before December 7.



“Peace is essential and with it, we can grow our economy, students will complete their education, farmers produce food to feed us, goods exported will get to their destination and various religions groups perform their religious obligations without restraints”, it added.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.