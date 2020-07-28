Regional News

Youth of Ahanta West protest over lack of development

File photo: The youth visited the municipal assmebly to present their petition to authorities

Some angry youth in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region on Monday, July 27, embarked on a massive demonstration against the government over the lack of developmental projects in the area.

The demonstrators bemoaned how politicians and traditional leaders have failed to address the developmental issues in the municipality since the inception of the Fourth Republic.



The angry youth mentioned the poor nature of Takoradi-Tarkwa and all roads linking to the Municipal capital, Agona Nkwakwa.



Reading the petition, the leader of the angry youth, Joseph Andoh stated that the youth have also been denied employment in the area.



He continued, "roads in the area are in a very deplorable state, lots of sod-cutting has been done but the projects have not been commenced, so they can see the leaders are just hiding..."

The irate youth have given government officials one-month ultimatum to respond to their petition or they advise themselves.



The youth visited the municipal assembly to present a petition to the authorities there but did not meet anyone to receive their petition.



All efforts to get a response from the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area to know why no one received the petition has proved futile.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

