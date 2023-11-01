Youth of Bole to block Doli bridge until contractor starts work

Angry youth of Bole calls on the Minister for Roads and Highways to fix the Doli bridge

The Youth of Bole District in the Savanah Region has given the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Savannah Regional Minister, and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bole a one-week ultimatum to bring back the contractor working on the Doli bridge or they will be compelled to block the bridge.

The leader of the group, Adams Abdulai speaking to Bole-based Nkilgi FM said they have also given the Savannah Regional Minister and the DCE a one-week ultimatum to give an update on why the contractor is not on-site else, they will block the road and not allow any vehicle to use the bridge.



Adam Abudulai disclosed that the youth in Bole would invite the people of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, and the people of Wa to support their protest in blocking the road until the bridge is constructed because they also pay taxes.



“If the disaster was to happen in the hometown of the Minister for Roads and Highways, Amoako Atta, or the President’s home town would they have abandoned the bridge or they want some to die before?”, he quizzed.



He added that the Regional Minister does not solely respond to the people of Damongo and he was not appointed to be in office always, hence, they are waiting to hear from him before he incurs their wrath.



Adam Abdulai told the youth of Bole to prepare to take action in the next week if the contractor is not seen on site.



According to the Bole Youth, the Roads and Highways minister when he visited the Doli bridge after it was washed away by heavy rains, said they would construct a temporary bridge for vehicles to be using until they employ a contractor to fix the bridge.

The youth said after Kwasi Amoako-Attah came through to have first-hand information on the bridge and made those pronouncements, the Regional Minister never gave the people any update about the bridge and the DCE is equally not saying anything about the construction.



Adams Abdulai said after the washing away of the Doli bridge which was a national disaster, a long vehicle some weeks ago had an accident and blocked the road which became a problem.



He added that recently, another Rhino truck failed to break and fell off the bridge.



He said the youth will not wait for lives to be lost before the government constructs the bridge.



He said it has stopped raining and they don’t know what the contractor is waiting for, adding that they've not heard or seen the Regional Minister and the DCE address the issue.