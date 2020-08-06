Regional News

Youth urged to take advantage of training programmes to empower themselves

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has urged the youth to take advantage of the various educational and skills training programmes introduced by the government to empower themselves.

He said one of the greatest investments by any government in the country’s recent history was the introduction of the free senior high school programme.



It was, therefore, important for all young people to take advantage of the free SHS policy and other apprenticeship training programmes aimed at equipping them with employable skills.



Mr Tetteh made the call at a training programme organized for regional and district officers of the Authority in the Ashanti region to update their knowledge on the NYA operational manual and regulations.



It was also designed to keep the participants abreast with the national volunteers and youth parliament concepts.



Mr Tetteh said educated youth was an asset to every nation, and that was why the NPP government rolled out a strategic plan to get many young people educated and provided with the requisite skills and competencies to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s sustainable development.

Introduced and implemented in 2017, the ‘Free SHS’ has so far benefitted about 1.2 million Ghanaian youth.



Mr Tetteh said nations that took youth development at all levels seriously had a bright future because the young people were a critical workforce to drive society’s prosperity.



This, he said, was the motivation behind the government’s introduction of varied youth-friendly programmes, such as ‘Youth in Employment’, Nations Builders Corps and ‘Youth in Afforestation’, to help create opportunities for the growing young people in the country.



Mr George Orwell Amponsah, Ashanti Regional Director of the NYA, affirmed the Authority’s resolve to build the capacities of its staff for effective work.



He advised the youth to take their training programmes seriously to improve their lives.

