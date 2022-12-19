Youth urged to take serious interest in agriculture.

File Photo

Source: GNA

Elder Moses Abu-Longue, Mampong Municipal Overall Best Farmer for 2022, has advised Ghanaian youth to see agriculture as a lucrative venture and take keen interest in it.

He said the youth instead of idling around for white-colour jobs should spend their time, energies, and resources to till the land to earn a living. The 44-year-old Abu-Longue, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, encouraged the youth not to tag themselves as unemployed, saying “There's work and money in the soil-- till it."



He said gone were the days when people had the erroneous perception that farming or agriculture was for the aged and non- literates, but current global technological advancement has brought improvement in the sector and shifted from subsistence.



"Develop in agriculture, seek technical, logistical and financial support and make good use of the land, and you are good to go," he stated.

The Best Farmer appealed to the Government to put measures in place to ensure effective storage and marketing of farm produce across the country and beyond, to enable farmers derive maximum benefits and make the venture more attractive to the youth.



Elder Abu-Longue, through hard work and perseverance over the past 21 years, boasts of 84 acres of maize, 24 acres of yam farm, 18 acres of millet farm,16 acres of orange farm, 14 acres of Oil palm plantation,12 acres of cashew farm, 10 acres of cocoa farm, among others with livestock farms. He has 35 casual and 15 permanent workers who work on his farm sites at Obuobuoho, Botoku, Bunuso, Krobo and Bimma, all in the Mampong Municipality.