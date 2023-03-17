Youth will determine next president of Ghana- Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang,Contributor

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye says the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections will be determined by the Ghanaian youth because they constitute about 59.5 % of the entire Ghanaian population (2020 Census) and 55.1% of the registered voters in the country, according to the Electoral Commission on Ghana’s 2020 youth voter population.

Speaking to Sunyani based Space FM in an interview, Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye said from all indications, it is clear that Ghanaian youth especially the yet to be first time voters hold the determining factor in deciding who will become the next President of Ghana, that is why is determined to mount a strong strategy to get those youth into his party’s fold.



Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye stressed that the role of Ghanaian youths in the next year’s elections remains vital to the very existence of Ghana and promised to initiate a nationwide youth engagement starting from Bono Region under what he termed as 'First Time Voters Engagement' when the Electoral Commission opens fresh voter registration ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Kwame Baffoe Abronye reiterated that he will not only meet them and influence their vote but he will give them orientations on the tenets of NPP Party, ideologies, values, administrative structures, achievements, manifesto policies on youth, youth interventions implemented under NPP regimes among others.



He admitted that for political systems to be representative, all parts of society must be included. When young people are disengaged from political processes, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decisions that affect group members’ lives.



According to him, to make a difference in the longer term, it is essential that young people are engaged in formal political processes and have a say in formulating today’s and tomorrow’s politics.



He said Inclusive political participation is not only a fundamental political and democratic right but also is crucial to building stable and peaceful societies and developing policies that respond to the specific needs of younger generations.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye is confident that the New Patriotic Party will become the first political party in the Fourth Republic to break the eight-year power cycle.



The Bono NPP Chairman said NPP has a solid record of achievement in the Fourth Republic, the party has become the most important driver of the Ghanaian vision and development agenda.



He said that, "the party has been responsible for the most important policies which touch every Ghanaian in every corner of our nation, the NHIS, the school feeding program, the Free SHS, the free TVET program etc".



Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye also jabbed John Mahama that he is not an alternative to lead Ghana again as President.



He stated that "Mahama is not the alternative. The man has been fortunate to succeed Atta Mills, he went for four years as president and we saw what happened".