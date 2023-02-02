Zabarma Chief Sarki Musah Yendu receives rousing welcome in the Central Region

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Alhaji Musah

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yendu on January 29, 2023 received a rousing welcome to Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region amidst drumming, dancing and praise singing to usher him to the 7th anniversary and installation ceremony grounds.

Sarki Musah Yendu as Paramount Chief of Zabarma Communities in Ghana was honored to Chair the 7th anniversary and the installation of cabinet members of Gomoa Nyanyano Zabarma Chief, Sarki Abdul-Rahman Abubakar also known as Sarki Tolla.



The Accra Zabarma Chief was also tasked to supervise and ensure that the installation ceremony was duly executed according to the customs and tradition of the Zabarma people.



Thousands of his subjects gathered at the event grounds to have a glance of him and also observe their rich culture and tradition.



In an interview with the media, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief called on his subjects to forge ahead with unity and ensure progress and development of the people of Zabarma in Ghana.

The gathering according to him brought together Zabarma people under one roof to showcase not only their culture and tradition but all Muslim tribes. This he said forms part of his agenda to bring all Muslim tribes together to help promote and develop the rich culture and tradition of Africa.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief who doubles as the National Organizer of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs has worked diligently to bring all tribes together for a common goal which includes unity, peace and development.



The 7th anniversary and the installation of the cabinet members of Gomoa Nyanyano Zabarma Chief, Sarki Abdul-Rahman Abubakar was witnessed by the Chief and elders of Gomoa fete, Muslim and tribal Chiefs, imams, opinion leaders from various regions and political party representatives.