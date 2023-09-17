Zanetor Rawlings commiserates with distraught victims of CMB market fire

One of the most disheartening things to experience in life is to lose your life’s work and savings in a flash.

This is, however, the story of residents and traders who ply their businesses at the CMB market in Accra.



The traders of the CMB market on Sunday, September 17, 2023, woke up to the news of a fire outbreak that had destroyed their workplaces and savings completely.



When GhanaWeb arrived at the scene, several traders were there to search and see what they could salvage and protect from the ruins but found none.



Amidst tears and wailing, many of the residents and traders complained bitterly about their losses.



One of the traders who spoke with GhanaWeb narrated how she lost goods she recently loaded into her shop just a day before as well as her weekly sales.



“It was just yesterday that I got fresh goods. I take goods from people and that’s how feed my family. I had 50 bags of Nigerian beans and 60 bags of Nigerien beans. I also left my sales for yesterday in the shop. But now I have lost everything,” a trader narrated.

Another resident stated that there was no injury recorded.



In a bid to sympathise and comfort the victims, the MP for the Korle Klottey Municipality, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings visited the scene to calm tempers.



The MP further promised to provide the needed support to the residents as she engages with the assembly on what they can also do to help.



“I can’t act unconcerned after hearing this kind of news as your MP. So, I had to come and monitor what had happened. I want to give you my word that we will give you any form of help you will need to renovate this place.



However, I don’t want to hear about any fight or misunderstanding here because a situation like this sparks up tensions. But please, don’t fight. Let’s rather be empathetic to the plights of others. Let’s be of help to one another in this difficult time. I will talk to the MCE after here to discuss the way forward,” Zanetor told GhanaWeb.









