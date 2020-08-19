Regional News

Zanetor fulfills promise: Work begins on Asylum-Down roads after years of intensive 'lobbying'

Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings said it took 3 years of lobbying to get the road construction started

Work has begun on the construction of the Odanta Road within the Klottey Korle constituency.

This follows "three long years of lobbying" by the Member of Parliament of the area, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.



Announcing the commencement of the project on her official Facebook page, the NDC legislator exclaimed, “I am pleased to announce that the work [construction of the roads] commenced today, Sunday, 16th of August 2020.”



She further elaborated her relentless efforts to push far and beyond to get the project done for her constituents.



“It has been three long years of lobbying, writing letters, and asking questions on the floor of Parliament.”



The Odanta Road in the last few years had gained notoriety for being one of the worst roads within the Klottey Korle Constituency.



Residents had complained severally but authorities turned a blind eye to their plight.

However, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings promised the residents she would do all within her power to fix the road.



True to her words, after she finally accompanied engineers to survey the roads requiring rehabilitation, the tender was advertised by the Ministry for Roads and Highways and the contract awarded.



This gesture has further raised her already soaring image among her constituents to a ‘messiahnic’ status, with many chanting accolades in her praise as she cut the sod for the commencement of the project.



The Odanta Road and Eseefoo Roads in Asylum Down are two of the ten roads earmarked for rehabilitation in Klottey-Korle.



In an unfortunate twist of events the NPP parliamentary candidate in the constituency, Mr. Prince Appiah Debrah, has granted interviews to some media houses in Accra attempting to claim credit for the project.



He has intimated that he lobbied to get the Municipal Assembly to construct the road.





However, when his claims were fact checked by this reporter, it came to light that Mr. Debrah had no hand in the project. It has been established that he peddled falsehood in an attempt to leverage on being the governing party’s candidate to deceive the constituents into voting for him.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings however stated that she will not allow herself to be distracted from her mission to serve her constituents.





Source: Felix Nyaaba, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.