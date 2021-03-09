Zanetor pursues mother’s gender activism legacy; says treating women as minorities must stop

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP, Korle-Klottey

Member of Parliament (MP) of Korle-Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings taken over the gender activism of her mother Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, indicating that the quest to achieve parity between men and women will not come to fruition until we stop treating women like minorities or placate them out of the way.

Writing on social media to mark International Women’s Day which was celebrated worldwide on March 8 , Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings stressed that parity will continue to elude us if women continue to be treated as minorities.



“International Women’s Day



International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.



Marked annually on March 8th, International Women’s Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:



Celebrate women’s achievements

Raise awareness about women’s equality



Lobby for accelerated gender parity



Fundraise for female-focused charities.”



The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge.



